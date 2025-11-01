ConnectOne Bancorp’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Optimism

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. ((CNOB)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a positive outlook for the quarter. The company successfully integrated a merger, demonstrated strong growth in deposits and loans, and reported improved financial metrics. Despite these achievements, there were concerns about temporary factors affecting the net interest margin and potential impacts of a government shutdown on SBA loans.

Successful Merger Integration

The integration of systems following ConnectOne Bancorp’s recent merger was completed just two weeks after the legal close. This rapid integration led to seamless operations, showcasing a strong cultural alignment and a unified client-first mindset across the organization.

Growth in Core Deposits and Loan Originations

ConnectOne Bancorp experienced significant growth in core deposits, both from established and newly acquired client relationships. The quarter also saw healthy loan originations, with over $465 million in new funding, highlighting the company’s robust lending activities.

Improved Financial Metrics

The company reported an increase in operating return on assets by over 30 basis points to 1.05%. Additionally, PPNR as a percentage of assets rose by approximately 50 basis points over the past year to 1.61%. The net interest margin improved to 3.11%, up from 3.06% in the previous quarter and 2.67% a year ago.

Nonperforming Assets and Charge-offs

ConnectOne Bancorp maintained strong credit quality, with nonperforming assets at just 0.28% at the end of the quarter. Annualized net charge-offs remained below 0.20%, and 30-day delinquencies were only 0.08% of total loans, reflecting the company’s effective risk management.

Significant Nonrecurring Income Boost

The quarter’s pretax income was significantly boosted by two nonrecurring items: a $6.6 million employee retention tax credit and a $3.5 million pension curtailment gain, adding over $10 million to the bottom line.

Temporary Factors Affecting Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin of 3.11% was impacted by $75 million of high-rate subordinated debt that remained outstanding, along with higher than usual average cash balances due to large deposit growth.

Potential Impact of Government Shutdown on SBA

There is concern that a potential government shutdown could lead to a backlog in SBA loan processing, which may affect noninterest income. This remains a point of caution for ConnectOne Bancorp moving forward.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, ConnectOne Bancorp is optimistic about its continued growth. The company anticipates further expansion in its net interest margin to 3.25% in the fourth quarter. It also projects a 5% increase in loan growth in 2026, contingent on economic conditions, while maintaining strong credit quality and financial performance.

In conclusion, ConnectOne Bancorp’s earnings call painted a positive picture of the company’s current standing and future prospects. With successful merger integration, strong growth in deposits and loans, and improved financial metrics, the company is well-positioned for continued success. However, it remains vigilant about external factors that could impact its operations.

