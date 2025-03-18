Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Completes New Share Subscription

China Finance Investment Holdings Limited ( (HK:0875) ) has issued an announcement.

Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Holdings Limited has completed a subscription agreement, issuing 75,851,407 new shares at HK$0.565 each, raising approximately HK$42.3 million. This move increases the company’s total issued shares by 16.67%, with the proceeds intended for purposes disclosed in prior announcements, potentially strengthening its market position and operational capabilities.

More about China Finance Investment Holdings Limited

Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Holdings Limited operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on intelligent agricultural solutions. The company is involved in providing advanced agricultural technologies and services, aiming to enhance productivity and efficiency in farming operations.

YTD Price Performance: -57.23%

Average Trading Volume: 772,470

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$261.7M

