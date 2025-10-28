Confluent Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Growth

Confluent, Inc. ( (CFLT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Confluent, Inc. presented to its investors.

Confluent, Inc. is a data streaming platform company that specializes in providing real-time data infrastructure solutions, primarily serving the technology sector with its cloud-native offerings.

In its third quarter of 2025, Confluent reported significant financial growth, with a notable increase in both subscription and cloud revenues, reflecting the company’s strong market position and customer commitment.

The company achieved a 19% year-over-year increase in subscription revenue, reaching $286 million, while Confluent Cloud revenue grew by 24% to $161 million. Confluent also reported a 10% increase in customers with annual recurring revenue of $100,000 or more. Despite a GAAP operating loss, the non-GAAP operating income improved significantly, showcasing effective cost management and strategic growth initiatives.

Confluent’s management remains optimistic about the future, with expectations of continued revenue growth and margin expansion. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for real-time data streaming solutions, driven by advancements in AI and digital transformation across industries.

