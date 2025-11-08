Conduent’s Q3 2025 Financial Performance and Strategic Advances

Conduent ( (CNDT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Conduent presented to its investors.

Conduent Incorporated is a global technology-driven business process solutions and services company, operating across commercial, government, and transportation sectors, known for leveraging advanced technologies to enhance client operations and customer experiences. In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Conduent announced a revenue of $767 million, with a pre-tax loss of $38 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.2%. The company highlighted its successful debt refinancing and new business signings worth $111 million in annual contract value. Conduent’s financial performance showed a year-over-year decline in revenue by 5%, but an improvement in adjusted EBITDA by 25% compared to the previous year. The company also reported significant technological advancements, including the integration of generative AI into its government solutions and the expansion of its operations in the Philippines. Looking ahead, Conduent remains focused on cash generation, expanding pipeline opportunities, and maintaining liquidity, with a positive outlook on achieving its capital allocation target and continuing to deliver value to shareholders.

