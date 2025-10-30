Concord Healthcare Group Establishes Nomination Committee to Enhance Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2453) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. has established a Nomination Committee under its Board of Directors to streamline the selection and appointment process for directors and senior management. The committee, composed mainly of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with setting procedures and standards, conducting candidate evaluations, and advising the board. This move aims to enhance corporate governance and ensure qualified leadership within the company.

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the healthcare industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on the selection and appointment of directors and senior management, adhering to corporate governance standards and regulations.

