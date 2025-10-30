Concord Healthcare Group Enhances Governance with New Audit Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2453) ) has shared an announcement.

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. has established an Audit Committee under its Board of Directors to strengthen its internal control and audit systems. This move is aimed at improving financial reporting procedures, overseeing internal and external audits, and providing guidance on risk assessment for major investment projects. The committee will be composed of non-executive directors, with a majority being independent, to ensure unbiased supervision and reporting to the Board. This initiative is expected to enhance the company’s governance and compliance, thereby potentially increasing stakeholder confidence.

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the healthcare industry. The company focuses on enhancing its internal control and audit systems to protect shareholder interests and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.

