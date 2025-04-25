Concord Healthcare Files Annual Report on HKSE

Concord Medical Services ( (CCM) ) has shared an update.

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024, on April 25, 2025. This filing follows the listing of Concord Healthcare’s H shares on the HKSE on January 9, 2024, marking a significant step in the company’s market presence and providing stakeholders with detailed financial insights.

Spark’s Take on CCM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CCM is a Underperform.

The overall stock score for Concord Medical Services is low, primarily due to significant financial instability marked by negative profit margins, high leverage, and poor cash flow. Technical analysis shows mixed signals with potential for short-term stability but overall bearish trends. Valuation metrics are weak, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend, further diminishing the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a company operating in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on providing medical services. It has a subsidiary, Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

YTD Price Performance: -29.30%

Average Trading Volume: 17,410

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $19.8M

