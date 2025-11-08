Concentra Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. ( (CON) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. presented to its investors.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc., the largest provider of occupational health services in the U.S., operates numerous health centers and clinics across the country, offering a range of services to improve workforce health.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Concentra announced a significant increase in revenue and net income, alongside a declared cash dividend and an upward revision of its full-year guidance. The company continues to leverage its strategic initiatives and technological investments to enhance its service delivery and operational efficiency.

Key financial highlights include a 17% increase in revenue, reaching $572.8 million, and an 8.9% rise in net income to $49.8 million compared to the same period last year. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA also saw a 17.1% increase, reflecting strong operational performance. Concentra expanded its network with 628 occupational health centers and 413 onsite health clinics, contributing to a 9.2% increase in daily patient visits.

Additionally, Concentra’s strategic focus on mergers and acquisitions, along with its de novo strategy, has positioned the company for continued growth. The company has also initiated a $100 million share repurchase program, further demonstrating its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Concentra has raised its financial guidance for 2025, expecting revenue between $2.145 billion and $2.160 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $425 million and $430 million. The company aims to maintain a net leverage ratio of 3.5x or below by the end of the year, indicating a robust financial outlook.

