Concentra Group Acquires Pivot Onsite for $55 Million

On April 21, 2025, Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Concentra Health Services, Inc., entered into an agreement to acquire Pivot Onsite Innovations for $55 million. This acquisition is expected to double the size of Concentra’s Onsite Health segment, expanding its reach to approximately 350 onsite health clinics in over 40 states. The transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary conditions, and aims to enhance Concentra’s mission of improving workforce health by leveraging combined resources and expertise.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CON is a Neutral.

Concentra Group’s stock score is driven by strong financial performance with robust cash generation and revenue growth. However, challenges in maintaining profit margins and a low equity ratio slightly dampen the outlook. Technical indicators show a neutral trend but caution due to potential overbought conditions. The stock is reasonably valued with a moderate P/E ratio, but a low dividend yield limits income potential.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. is the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States, offering a wide range of services including occupational and consumer health services, as well as direct-to-employer care. The company operates approximately 620 occupational health centers and over 150 onsite health clinics across 45 states, supporting the care of around 50,000 patients daily.

YTD Price Performance: 3.39%

Average Trading Volume: 847,944

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.61B

