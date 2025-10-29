Conavi Medical Secures Funding for Next-Gen Cardiovascular Imaging System

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Conavi Medical ( (TSE:CNVI) ).

Conavi Medical has secured an agreement with the Province of Ontario under the Life Sciences Scale-Up Fund, which will provide up to $2.5 million CAD to aid in the commercial launch of its next-generation Novasight Hybrid system. This funding will support Conavi’s efforts to enhance its cardiovascular imaging technology, potentially positioning the company as a leader in the field and reinforcing Ontario’s status as a hub for life science innovation. The Novasight Hybrid system’s dual-modality approach aims to improve the precision of cardiovascular diagnoses and treatments, benefiting both the company and the broader medical community.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CNVI) stock is a Buy with a C$1.00 price target.

More about Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is a commercial-stage medical device company that specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies for minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. The company’s patented Novasight Hybrid System uniquely integrates intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) into a single device, facilitating comprehensive imaging of coronary arteries. The system has regulatory clearance in the U.S., Canada, China, and Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 27,382

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$31.53M

