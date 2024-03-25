Comscore to Strengthen Board with New Director Appointment

The latest update is out from Comscore (SCOR).

comScore, Inc. is set to enhance its Board of Directors with Matthew F. McLaughlin, backed by significant shareholder support, at the upcoming 2024 annual stockholders meeting. This move reflects the Board’s appreciation for shareholder input and the anticipated valuable insights McLaughlin will bring. The company emphasizes the importance of its stockholders reviewing forthcoming proxy materials for critical information, which will be accessible through the SEC and the company’s website.

For detailed information about SCOR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.