Complete Solaria Reports Record Q3 2025 Operating Income

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Complete Solaria ( (SPWR) ) has shared an announcement.

Complete Solaria, a solar technology, services, and installation company, reported a record operating income of $3.12 million for Q3 2025, with revenue increasing to $70 million. The company anticipates further growth in Q4 2025, with projected revenues of $83.3 million and an operating income of $3.56 million. The acquisition of Sunder Energy has expanded SunPower’s reach and dealer salesforce, positioning the company as the No. 5 residential solar company in the U.S. This strategic move is expected to significantly boost bookings and revenue, enhancing SunPower’s market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (SPWR) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Complete Solaria stock, see the SPWR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SPWR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPWR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by financial performance challenges, including high leverage and negative equity. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, while valuation remains weak due to negative earnings.

To see Spark’s full report on SPWR stock, click here.

More about Complete Solaria

Average Trading Volume: 1,074,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $145.4M

Find detailed analytics on SPWR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue