Commvault Systems Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2026 Results

Commvault Systems ( (CVLT) ) has released its Q2 earnings.

Commvault Systems, Inc., a leader in cyber resilience, provides data protection and rapid recovery solutions across various workloads, focusing on enterprise-scale operations. In its latest earnings report, Commvault announced a robust second quarter for fiscal 2026, with total revenues reaching $276 million, marking an 18% increase year over year. The company also achieved a significant milestone by surpassing $1 billion in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) ahead of its target.

Key financial highlights include a 22% year-over-year growth in total ARR to $1,043 million and a 29% increase in subscription revenue to $173 million. The company’s SaaS revenue saw a remarkable 61% rise, contributing to the overall subscription ARR growth of 30%. Commvault’s operating cash flow was reported at $77 million, with a free cash flow of $74 million. Additionally, the acquisition of Satori Cyber Ltd. and the launch of new products like Clumio for Apache Iceberg on AWS highlight Commvault’s strategic focus on enhancing its cyber-resiliency platform.

Commvault’s recent business developments include the introduction of HyperScale Edge and HyperScale Flex, expanding its data protection offerings, and a new integration with BeyondTrust to enhance security measures. The company’s non-GAAP EBIT stood at $51 million, reflecting an operating margin of 18.6%.

Looking ahead, Commvault projects third-quarter revenues between $298 million and $300 million, with subscription revenue expected to range from $195 million to $197 million. For the full fiscal year 2026, the company anticipates total revenues between $1,161 million and $1,165 million, with continued growth in ARR and subscription revenue. Commvault remains committed to advancing its cyber resilience capabilities to meet the evolving needs of enterprises worldwide.

