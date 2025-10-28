Community Healthcare Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Community Healthcare ( (CHCT) ) has issued an update.

Community Healthcare Trust reported a net income of approximately $1.6 million for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. During this period, the company acquired an inpatient rehabilitation facility in Florida for $26.5 million and disposed of a building in Pennsylvania, recognizing a loss of $0.2 million. The company is also engaged in several future acquisitions and sales, including a potential $11.5 million gain from an asset sale expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. Additionally, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4750 per share, payable in November 2025.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CHCT is a Neutral.

Community Healthcare’s overall stock score reflects a mix of strengths and challenges. The high dividend yield and strategic acquisitions are positive, but profitability issues and tenant challenges weigh heavily. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the financial performance indicates operational inefficiencies that need addressing.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust focusing on income-producing real estate properties primarily associated with outpatient healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2025, the company had investments totaling approximately $1.2 billion in 200 properties across 36 states.

