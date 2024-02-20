Community Health Boosts Executive Pay and Incentives for 2024

Community Health (CYH) has released an update.

Community Health Systems, Inc. has finalized its executive compensation for 2024, with significant salary increases and performance-based incentives for its top executives. The Board of Directors approved base salaries ranging from $672,000 to over $1.3 million, with additional cash incentive opportunities going up to 225% of base salaries for exceptional performance. Moreover, key figures received equity grants comprising stock options and restricted stock, which is contingent upon reaching specific goals over a three-year period. To retain talent, substantial cash awards are set for certain executives, contingent on their continued service through specified future dates.

