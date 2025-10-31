Comet Ridge Advances Mahalo Gas Hub Projects with Significant Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Comet Ridge Ltd ( (AU:COI) ) is now available.

Comet Ridge Ltd has reported significant progress in its Mahalo Gas Hub projects during the September 2025 quarter. The company, in collaboration with Santos and Jemena, is advancing the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for upstream and pipeline facilities. Notably, the Mahalo East project received independent certification of substantial gas reserves, and a final investment decision is anticipated upon FEED completion. These developments are expected to enhance Comet Ridge’s operational capabilities and strengthen its market position in the Queensland gas sector.

More about Comet Ridge Ltd

Comet Ridge Ltd operates in the energy sector, focusing on natural gas exploration and production. The company holds significant interests in the Mahalo Gas Hub area in Queensland, Australia, with projects close to existing pipeline infrastructure and major gas demand centers.

Average Trading Volume: 420,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$155.5M

