Comba Telecom Announces Share Capital Adjustment

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings ( (HK:2342) ) has issued an announcement.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited has announced a change in its issued shares due to the exercise of share options under its share option scheme. This adjustment, involving the issuance of 220,000 new shares, reflects a minor increase in the company’s share capital, representing 0.00703% of the existing shares. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize and reward participants in its share scheme, potentially impacting its market positioning by aligning stakeholder interests with company performance.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on providing wireless communication solutions. The company is known for its products and services that enhance network coverage and capacity, catering primarily to mobile network operators and enterprises globally.

