Columbus McKinnon Sees 8% Sales Growth in Q2 FY26

Columbus McKinnon Corporation, a leader in intelligent motion solutions for material handling, designs and markets products such as hoists, crane components, and digital power systems, focusing on commercial and industrial applications requiring high safety and quality standards.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, Columbus McKinnon reported an 8% increase in net sales, reaching $261 million, with notable growth in the lifting and linear motion sectors. The company also highlighted a healthy backlog and reaffirmed its fiscal year guidance.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a net income of $4.6 million, despite incurring $10 million in acquisition-related expenses, and an adjusted EBITDA of $37.4 million, marking a 22% sequential increase. The company also reported a significant debt repayment of $14.7 million and a robust U.S. sales growth of 11.5%, offsetting weaker performance in the EMEA region.

Looking ahead, Columbus McKinnon remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by a strong demand environment in the U.S. and strategic initiatives like tariff mitigation and the pending acquisition of Kito Crosby. The company aims to achieve tariff cost neutrality by the end of the fiscal year and continues to focus on leveraging its free cash flow to advance its Intelligent Motion strategy.

