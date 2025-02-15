Columbus Hill Capital Boosts Amazon Stake with 8,834 Shares

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P., managed by Kevin D. Eng, recently executed a significant transaction involving Amazon.Com, Inc. ((AMZN)). The hedge fund increased its position by 8,834 shares.
Recent Updates on Amazon.Com, Inc. stock
Amazon.Com, Inc. (AMZN) has recently reported a robust Q4 2024 financial performance with a 10% year-over-year increase in revenue to $187.8 billion and a 61% rise in operating income to $21.2 billion. The AWS segment grew by 19%, achieving a $115 billion annualized revenue run rate, and advertising revenue increased by 18%. Despite challenges such as foreign exchange headwinds and AWS capacity constraints, Amazon forecasts Q1 2025 net sales between $151 billion and $155.5 billion. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with price targets ranging from $265 to $287, reflecting expectations of continued growth in e-commerce, cloud, and advertising sectors. Various hedge funds have adjusted their positions in AMZN, with some increasing and others reducing their holdings. The company’s year-to-date price performance is around 5.69%, with a current market cap of approximately $2470.8 billion.
More about Amazon.Com, Inc.
YTD Price Performance: 4.61%
Average Trading Volume: 36,554,938
Current Market Cap: $2441.4B