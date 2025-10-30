Columbia Sportswear Reports Q3 Sales Increase Amid Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Columbia Sportswear reported a modest 1% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $943.4 million. However, the company’s operating income saw a significant 40% decrease due to $29.0 million in impairment charges related to prAna and Mountain Hardwear. Despite these challenges, the company remains committed to its ACCELERATE Growth Strategy, which has shown positive momentum internationally, particularly in Europe. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, reflecting confidence in the company’s long-term growth strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (COLM) stock is a Hold with a $59.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Columbia Sportswear stock, see the COLM Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, COLM is a Neutral.

Columbia Sportswear’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. However, technical analysis and earnings call insights highlight potential challenges, particularly in the U.S. market and due to tariff impacts. The company’s strategic initiatives and international growth provide a positive outlook, but caution is advised due to market uncertainties.

Columbia Sportswear Company is a global leader in the outdoor, active, and lifestyle products industry, offering a range of apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. The company focuses on connecting with younger and more active consumers through its ACCELERATE Growth Strategy, which emphasizes brand revitalization and international market expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 706,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.85B

