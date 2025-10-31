Columbia Sportswear Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Columbia Sportswear ( (COLM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Columbia Sportswear presented to its investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company is a global leader in outdoor, active, and lifestyle products, offering a diverse range of apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment across more than 110 countries. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company is known for its innovative approach and multi-brand portfolio, including the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands.

In its third quarter of 2025, Columbia Sportswear reported a modest increase in net sales by 1% to $943.4 million, though operating income saw a significant decline of 40% due to impairment charges. The company continues to focus on its ACCELERATE Growth Strategy, which aims to revitalize the brand and connect with younger consumers, particularly through its new ‘Engineered for Whatever’ platform.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a decrease in operating income to $67.4 million and diluted earnings per share dropping to $0.95 from $1.56 in the previous year. The company ended the quarter with $236 million in cash and no borrowings. Despite challenges in the U.S. market, international sales showed strong growth, particularly in Europe.

Looking ahead, Columbia Sportswear anticipates net sales for the full year 2025 to range between $3.33 billion and $3.37 billion, with operating income expected to be between $163 million and $185 million. The company remains committed to its strategic priorities, focusing on profitable growth, product innovation, and enhancing consumer experiences to unlock long-term growth opportunities.

