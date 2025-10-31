Columbia Banking System’s Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Columbia Banking System ( (COLB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Columbia Banking System presented to its investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a regional bank headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, offering a range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and equipment leasing across the western United States. In its third quarter of 2025, Columbia Banking System reported significant financial developments, including the completion of its acquisition of Pacific Premier Bancorp, which expanded its market presence in Southern California. The acquisition contributed to a rise in net interest income and net interest margin, despite increased non-interest expenses due to merger-related costs. Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net income of $96 million and an operating net income of $204 million, with diluted earnings per share at $0.40 and operating earnings per share at $0.85. The bank’s net interest income increased by $59 million from the previous quarter, while non-interest income saw a $12 million rise. However, non-interest expenses surged by $115 million, primarily due to merger and restructuring costs. Credit quality showed improvement with a reduction in net charge-offs and non-performing assets. Looking ahead, Columbia Banking System remains focused on integrating Pacific Premier and optimizing its balance sheet, with a strategic emphasis on sustainable growth and capital returns to shareholders, as evidenced by the authorization of a $700 million share repurchase program.

