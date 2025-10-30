Columbia Banking System Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Columbia Banking System ( (COLB) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 30, 2025, Columbia Banking System reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a net income of $96 million and operating net income of $204 million. The company completed its acquisition of Pacific Premier, which contributed to a $59 million increase in net interest income and a 9 basis point rise in net interest margin. Despite acquisition-related expenses impacting reported results, core profitability remained strong, supported by customer deposit growth and balance sheet optimization. The board authorized a $700 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategy and capital generation outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (COLB) stock is a Hold with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Columbia Banking System stock, see the COLB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on COLB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, COLB is a Neutral.

Columbia Banking System’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call performance and attractive valuation metrics. However, financial performance concerns, particularly in revenue growth and cash flow management, weigh on the score. Technical analysis indicates potential short-term weakness, but the stock’s valuation and dividend yield provide a buffer.

More about Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking products and services. The company focuses on expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions and enhancing its ability to generate top-quartile returns.

Average Trading Volume: 4,969,182

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.88B

