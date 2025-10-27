CollPlant Expands rhCollagen Distribution in North America

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Collplant Holdings ( (CLGN) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, CollPlant Biotechnologies announced the expansion of its distribution capabilities in North America through a new partnership with a U.S.-based logistics center. This new logistics hub, which is set to become operational within the quarter, will enhance the distribution of CollPlant’s rhCollagen and BioInk products in the U.S. and Canada. The center is equipped with advanced infrastructure to ensure efficient and secure distribution, reflecting CollPlant’s commitment to the North American market and its strategy to improve logistical efficiency and customer service.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLGN) stock is a Sell with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Collplant Holdings stock, see the CLGN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLGN is a Underperform.

Collplant Holdings has a low overall stock score due to significant financial challenges, including declining revenue and negative cash flow. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and the valuation is unattractive with a negative P/E ratio. These factors collectively suggest a high-risk investment without clear positive catalysts.

CollPlant Biotechnologies is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company that focuses on developing innovative technologies and products based on its proprietary recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen). The company operates in the fields of 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, tissue repair, and medical aesthetics, utilizing plant-based genetic engineering technology.

Average Trading Volume: 104,795

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $28.99M

