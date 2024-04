Collins Foods Limited (AU:CKF) has released an update.

Collins Foods Limited has announced the cessation of several securities due to unmet conditions. Specifically, performance rights and ownership share plan rights totaling over 26,000 units lapsed because the conditions for their continuation were not satisfied. The affected securities ceased between December 2023 and April 2024.

