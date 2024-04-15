Collins Foods Issues Shares for Employee Plan

Collins Foods Limited (AU:CKF) has released an update.

Collins Foods Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities as part of its Ownership Share Plan Rights, with a total of 2,913 rights to be issued on two separate dates. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme and reflects the company’s commitment to involving employees in its growth. The securities will not be listed on the ASX, indicating a more internal focus on employee ownership.

For further insights into AU:CKF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.