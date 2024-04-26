Collins Foods Corrects KMP Performance Rights

Collins Foods Limited (AU:CKF) has released an update.

Collins Foods Limited has issued a revised Appendix 3G and 3Y detailing the accurate allocation of performance rights to Key Management Personnel after correcting prior misstatements. The overall number of performance rights remains the same, with specific adjustments noted for individuals including Drew O’Malley, and measures have been taken to ensure proper future disclosure following an administrative oversight. The company expresses confidence in its compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19B after reviewing its procedures.

For further insights into AU:CKF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.