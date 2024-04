Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) has released an update.

At the recent virtual annual and special meeting, Colliers International Group Inc. shareholders elected ten director nominees and approved key proposals, including the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor, an increase in the subordinate voting shares for the stock option plan, and the company’s executive compensation approach.

