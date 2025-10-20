Collective Mining Reports Promising Drilling Results at Colombian Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Collective Mining ( (TSE:CNL) ).

Collective Mining Ltd. has announced significant visual mineralization findings from its expansion drilling at the Guayabales and San Antonio Projects in Colombia. The company is on track to complete 60,000 meters of drilling in 2025, bolstered by a strong financial position with $145 million in treasury. The exploration results suggest potentially extensive mineral systems at both projects, with the Guayabales Project’s Ramp Zone showing deep mineralization and the San Antonio Project’s Pound target indicating a large, shallow mineralized system. This progress could enhance the company’s operational capabilities and industry positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CNL) stock is a Buy with a C$18.00 price target.

More about Collective Mining

Collective Mining Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in projects that primarily target minerals such as gold, silver, copper, and tungsten, with a strategic market focus on expanding its resource base in Colombia.

YTD Price Performance: 166.83%

Average Trading Volume: 194,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.4B

