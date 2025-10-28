Colibri Resource Upsizes Unit Offering Amid Strong Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Colibri Resource ( (TSE:CBI) ) just unveiled an update.

Colibri Resource Corporation has announced an increase in its unit offering from 8,333,333 to 10,000,000 units due to strong investor demand, aiming to raise approximately $1,500,000. The offering will close in two tranches, with the first expected by the end of October and the second by mid-November. Each unit consists of one common share and one purchase warrant, allowing the holder to acquire an additional share at C$0.25 within 24 months. The participation of company insiders in the offering is expected to be exempt from certain regulatory requirements. This move reflects strong market interest and could enhance Colibri’s financial capacity to further its exploration and development activities in Mexico.

Colibri Resource’s overall stock score reflects its significant financial and operational challenges, with continuous losses and poor technical indicators weighing heavily. While recent corporate events offer some hope for future improvements, they are not sufficient to offset current weaknesses. The company’s high leverage and lack of revenue generation remain critical risks.

More about Colibri Resource

Colibri Resource Corporation is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, focusing on acquiring, exploring, and developing prospective gold and silver properties in Mexico. The company holds four high-potential precious-metal projects, including full ownership of the EP Gold Project in the Caborca Gold Belt, a 49% stake in the Pilar Gold & Silver Project, and a 60% interest in the Diamante Gold & Silver Project in the Sierra Madre region.

Average Trading Volume: 59,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.69M

