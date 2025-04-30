Colabor Group to Hold Virtual Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Colabor ( (TSE:GCL) ) has issued an update.

Colabor Group Inc. has announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on May 8, 2025, allowing all shareholders to participate online regardless of location. This virtual format ensures equal participation opportunities, with registered shareholders and proxyholders able to vote and submit questions in real time, while non-registered shareholders can attend as guests.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GCL is a Neutral.

Colabor’s overall stock score of 64 reflects its stable financial performance, bolstered by strong cash flow generation and moderate leverage, which provides resilience. However, the high P/E ratio suggests a pricey valuation, and technical indicators show mixed signals. The positive corporate event, namely the strategic acquisition of Alimplus assets, adds a boost to growth prospects, but the stock’s attractiveness may be limited by its low net profit margin and lack of dividend yield.

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products, serving the hotel, restaurant, and institutional markets in Quebec and the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. The company offers specialty food products such as fish, seafood, and meat, alongside food and related products through its Broadline activities.

YTD Price Performance: -2.11%

Average Trading Volume: 131,603

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$94.87M

