Cogstate Ltd Issues Unquoted Equity Securities for Employee Incentives

Cogstate Ltd ( (AU:CGS) ) just unveiled an update.

Cogstate Ltd has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move involves the allocation of performance rights to employees, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s internal operations by aligning employee incentives with company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CGS) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target.

More about Cogstate Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 166.21%

Average Trading Volume: 233,351

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$472M

