Cogstate Ltd Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Cogstate Ltd has announced an on-market buy-back of its shares, with a total of 39,156 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to the overall tally of 384,231 shares bought back to date. The latest notification, dated April 15, 2024, follows the initial announcement made on February 22, 2024, and continues to showcase the company’s active engagement in managing its stock.

For further insights into AU:CGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.