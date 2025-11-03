Cogstate Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Cogstate Ltd ( (AU:CGS) ) is now available.

Cogstate Limited announced a change in the interests of its director, Bradley O’Connor, specifically regarding an increase in performance rights. The director’s performance rights increased by 591,822, valued at approximately $1,047,525.94, as approved by shareholders at the recent AGM. This change reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

More about Cogstate Ltd

Cogstate Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on cognitive science and technology solutions. The company provides products and services that support clinical trials, brain health assessments, and cognitive research, with a market focus on enhancing brain health and facilitating drug development.

YTD Price Performance: 166.21%

Average Trading Volume: 233,351

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$472M

