Coforge Releases Q2 FY26 Earnings Call Transcript

Coforge Limited ( (IN:COFORGE) ) has provided an update.

Coforge Limited has released the audio transcript of its Q2 FY26 earnings conference call, following its board meeting on October 24, 2025. This release is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, and it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for the quarter.

More about Coforge Limited

Coforge Limited is a global digital services and solutions provider, primarily focusing on the technology sector. The company offers a range of IT services, including application development, cloud services, and digital process automation, catering to various industries such as banking, insurance, and travel.

Average Trading Volume: 70,984

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 583.4B INR

