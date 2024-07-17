Codex Acquisitions Schedules Virtual AGM

Codex Acquisitions PLC (GB:CODX) has released an update.

Codex Acquisitions PLC has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held virtually on the 14th of August 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy forms promptly, with a submission deadline set for 9:00 a.m. on the 12th of August. The notice and proxy forms are available on the company’s website, and all voting will be conducted via a poll.

