Coda Minerals Secures $12.3 Million to Fully Fund Elizabeth Creek Project PFS

An announcement from Coda Minerals Ltd ( (AU:COD) ) is now available.

Coda Minerals Ltd has successfully secured $12.3 million in funding, fully financing the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for its Elizabeth Creek Copper-Silver Project. This funding, achieved through an oversubscribed institutional placement and entitlement offer, positions the company to advance its technical work and commercial outcomes. The PFS is a critical milestone towards the project’s development and commercialization, supported by recent metallurgical breakthroughs and favorable commodity price dynamics. With drilling already underway, Coda anticipates significant progress and updates in the coming months, enhancing its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Coda Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and silver resources. Its primary project is the Elizabeth Creek Copper-Cobalt Project located in South Australia’s Olympic copper province.

