Coda Minerals Announces Proposed Securities Issue to Boost Capital

Coda Minerals Ltd ( (AU:COD) ) just unveiled an update.

Coda Minerals Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 38,095,239 ordinary fully paid shares and 9,523,810 options expiring on March 28, 2029. This move is aimed at raising capital, potentially impacting the company’s financial position and market operations by enabling further development and exploration activities.

More about Coda Minerals Ltd

Coda Minerals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the extraction and processing of minerals, positioning itself in the market as a key player in mineral resource development.

Average Trading Volume: 583,185

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$46.66M

