Cocrystal Pharma Advances Norovirus Antiviral Candidate CDI-988

On April 24, 2025, Cocrystal Pharma announced that its norovirus oral antiviral candidate, CDI-988, demonstrated potent activity against the emerging GII.17 norovirus variants, which have become more prevalent than the GII.4 strain in recent years. The company reported favorable safety and tolerability results from a Phase 1 study and plans to initiate a human challenge study in 2025 to further evaluate CDI-988 as a potential treatment and prevention for norovirus infection. This development positions Cocrystal Pharma as a significant player in addressing the urgent need for effective norovirus treatments, potentially impacting the industry by offering a first-in-class oral antiviral solution.

Cocrystal Pharma's financial challenges, including zero revenue and ongoing losses, heavily weigh down its stock score. Technical indicators are bearish, and the negative P/E ratio further reflects valuation concerns.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics targeting the replication process of noroviruses, influenza viruses, coronaviruses, and hepatitis C viruses. The company utilizes unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs.

