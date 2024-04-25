Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Reports Robust Q1 Growth

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners kicks off 2024 with a strong first quarter, showing positive growth in revenues and volume across its markets despite economic and geopolitical uncertainties. The company has seen particularly remarkable performance in the Asia-Pacific region, especially the Philippines, which contributed significantly to the overall growth numbers. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is confident in maintaining its full-year guidance for 2024 and has announced an interim dividend of €0.74 per share, reinforcing its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

