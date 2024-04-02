Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Reports Key Updates

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc has reported several key updates, including a block listing interim review that shows an allotment balance of 10,150,385 securities for incentive plans as of March 2024, and transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs), including the acquisition of ordinary shares under the UK Share Plan. These developments, reflected in the company’s filings, may influence Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ stock performance and are of interest to investors monitoring the company’s governance and executive dealings.

