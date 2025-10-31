Cobram Estate Olives Reports Record Financial Year 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. ( (AU:CBO) ) has provided an announcement.

Cobram Estate Olives Limited announced a successful financial year 2025, marked by record EBITDA and cash flow, driven by strong demand for its extra virgin olive oils and significant growth in its Cobram Estate® branded sales in the USA. The company’s vertically integrated operations, spanning the entire olive oil value chain, have positioned it as a global leader in the industry, with promising opportunities ahead.

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (CBO) is Australia’s largest vertically integrated olive farmer and marketer, specializing in premium quality extra virgin olive oil. The company owns several premium olive oil brands, including Cobram Estate® and Red Island®, and operates extensive olive farming assets in both Australia and California, USA. With a strong focus on sustainability, CBO has established itself as a leading player in the Australian olive industry and a global leader in sustainable olive farming.

Average Trading Volume: 875,244

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.57B

