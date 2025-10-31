Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. Declares Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. ( (AU:CBO) ).

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.045 per share for its ordinary fully paid securities, with the payment scheduled for November 28, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s financial performance for the period ending June 30, 2025, and may have implications for shareholder returns and market perception of the company’s stability and profitability.

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. operates in the agriculture industry, focusing on the production and distribution of olive oil and related products. The company is known for its high-quality olive oil, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 875,244

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.57B

