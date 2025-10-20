Cobas Asset Management Increases Stake in Origin Enterprises

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Origin Enterprises plc ( (GB:OGN) ) has issued an announcement.

Origin Enterprises plc has announced that Cobas Asset Management has increased its shareholding in the company to 6,455,589 ordinary shares, representing approximately 6.02% of the company’s issued share capital. This development indicates a significant investment move by Cobas Asset Management, potentially impacting Origin’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Origin Enterprises plc is a company that champions sustainable land use through technically-led solutions, helping customers enhance their land’s potential. The company holds leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, and Romania, and is listed on the Euronext Growth Dublin market and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

