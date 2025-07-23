Coats Group PLC Announces Change in Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Coats Group plc ( (GB:COA) ) has shared an announcement.

Coats Group PLC, a UK-based company, has announced a change in the breakdown of its voting rights, with BlackRock, Inc. now holding below 5% of the voting rights. This update, effective from July 21, 2025, reflects a decrease from a previous position of 5.33%. The change in voting rights could impact the company’s shareholder dynamics and influence its decision-making processes.

Coats Group plc shows solid financial performance with strong revenue growth and operating margins. However, high leverage and bearish technical indicators present potential risks. Valuation is reasonable, supported by a decent dividend yield. Recent strategic acquisitions suggest positive long-term growth potential.

More about Coats Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 5,380,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.42B

