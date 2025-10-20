Coats Group CEO Acquires Significant Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Coats Group plc ( (GB:COA) ) has shared an update.

Coats Group plc has announced a significant transaction involving its Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, David Paja, who has purchased 250,000 ordinary shares of the company at a price of £0.7813198 per share. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects a total investment of £195,329.95, indicating a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects by its leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:COA) stock is a Hold with a £87.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Coats Group plc stock, see the GB:COA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:COA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:COA is a Neutral.

Coats Group plc’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance and a fair valuation. The company’s high leverage and moderate net profit margin are areas of concern, but strong revenue growth and operating margins provide a positive outlook. Technical analysis suggests a neutral trend, with no strong momentum indicators.

More about Coats Group plc

Coats Group plc operates in the textile industry, specializing in the production of industrial threads and consumer textiles. The company is a key player in the global market, focusing on providing high-quality thread solutions to various sectors, including apparel, footwear, and performance materials.

Average Trading Volume: 6,986,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.52B

