Coast Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has actively continued its share buy-back program, purchasing an additional 128,840 ordinary fully paid shares, bringing the total number up to 39,185,800 shares bought back to date. The latest transaction was part of their ongoing on-market buy-back strategy, as detailed in their daily notification update to the ASX on July 22, 2024.

