CNX Resources Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Outlook

Cnx Resources ( (CNX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cnx Resources presented to its investors.

CNX Resources is a natural gas company operating in the energy sector, known for its focus on the exploration and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil. The company is primarily engaged in the development of shale gas resources in the Appalachian Basin.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, CNX Resources reported a net income of $202 million, a significant decrease from the previous quarter’s $432 million. The company also highlighted a total revenue of $584 million, which was impacted by a loss on commodity derivative instruments.

Key financial metrics revealed a total production volume of 161.3 Bcfe, with average daily production of 1,753.3 MMcfe. The company experienced a realized gain of $22 million on commodity derivative instruments, while its operating expenses totaled $341 million. Additionally, CNX Resources reported a free cash flow of $226 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, CNX Resources maintains a cautious outlook, with expectations of stable production volumes and a focus on managing costs effectively. The company continues to navigate market volatility with strategic hedging and operational efficiency measures.

