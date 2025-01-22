CNOOC Limited Announces Key Management Changes

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

CNOOC Limited ( (HK:0883) ) has provided an update.

CNOOC Limited has announced significant changes in its senior management and the composition of its Audit Committee, effective January 22, 2025. Ms. Mu Xiuping has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, replacing Ms. Wang Xin, and Mr. Wang Dehua has joined the Audit Committee. These changes are part of the company’s ongoing strategic realignment to strengthen its leadership and governance, potentially impacting its operational effectiveness and stakeholder confidence.

CNOOC Limited is a major oil and gas company incorporated in Hong Kong, focusing on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company holds significant market positions in the energy sector, with operations extending in various international regions.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,779

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €114.8B

