CNH Industrial Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Cnh Industrial Nv ( (CNH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cnh Industrial Nv presented to its investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global leader in the capital goods sector, specializing in the design, production, and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and powertrain solutions. The company is headquartered in Basildon, UK, and operates across various regions worldwide.

In its third quarter of 2025, CNH Industrial reported consolidated revenues of $4.4 billion, reflecting a 5% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. The company faced challenges due to decreased industry demand and channel destocking, which impacted its financial performance. Despite these hurdles, CNH Industrial remains committed to operational excellence and strategic investments.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net income of $67 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.06, both significantly lower than the previous year’s figures of $310 million and $0.24, respectively. The company’s Industrial Activities segment saw a 7% decline in net sales, primarily due to lower shipment volumes. The Agriculture segment experienced a 10% decrease in net sales, while the Construction segment reported an 8% increase in net sales, driven by higher shipment volumes in North America and EMEA.

CNH Industrial’s Financial Services segment saw a 4% increase in revenues, attributed to higher yields in Brazil and favorable currency translation. However, net income for this segment decreased by 40% due to increased risk costs and higher SG&A expenses. The company continues to focus on cost management and strategic sourcing to mitigate margin erosion and navigate global trade challenges.

Looking ahead, CNH Industrial remains focused on achieving its long-term strategic targets despite the current market challenges. The company is adjusting its 2025 outlook, anticipating a decline in net sales for both the Agriculture and Construction segments. Management is confident that ongoing efforts to reduce operating costs and invest in innovation will position CNH Industrial for future growth as market conditions improve.

